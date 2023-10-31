On October 31, 2023, Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in net sales and net income compared to the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

Net sales for the second quarter fiscal 2024 decreased by 42.5% to $464.2 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. homes sold in the second quarter fiscal 2024 decreased by 33.4% to 4,842. The average selling price (ASP) per U.S. home sold decreased by 14.8% to $88,400. Gross profit margin contracted by 890 basis points to 25.1%. Net income decreased by 68.3% to $45.7 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 67.3% to $0.82. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 70.2% to $58.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 1,170 basis points to 12.7%.

Company's Commentary

“Skyline Champion continued to demonstrate our commitment to the customer and our ability to execute our strategy in an evolving economic environment,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to see a healthy increase in order volumes sequentially. In addition, we have recently closed two transformational strategic opportunities - our investment in ECN Capital including the formation of Champion Financing, and the acquisition of Regional Homes. We are excited by these new developments and remain confident that execution of our strategic initiatives will continue to position us to better serve our customers for years to come.”

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, Skyline Champion had $701.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $96.6 million in the current quarter, due to the strategic investment in ECN Capital partially offset by cash flows from operations.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges faced in the second quarter, Skyline Champion remains committed to its strategic initiatives and confident in its ability to better serve its customers in the future. The company's recent investment in ECN Capital and the acquisition of Regional Homes are expected to contribute positively to its future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Skyline Champion Corp for further details.