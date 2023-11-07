Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenues and Net Income Rise

WHG's Q3 2023 earnings show a significant increase in revenues and net income compared to the same period last year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Revenues for Q3 2023 totaled $21.9 million, a significant increase from $15.4 million in Q3 2022
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $4.4 million, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in Q3 2022
  • WHG launched Managed Investment Solutions and Westwood Energy Secondaries Fund
  • WHG held $48.5 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023
Article's Main Image

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 31, 2023. The report shows a significant increase in revenues and net income compared to the same period last year. The company's strong performance was reflected in its quarterly peer rankings with SMidCap Value, MidCap Value, Platinum, and Tactical Growth all posting top quartile rankings.

Financial Highlights

Revenues for Q3 2023 were $21.9 million, the same as the second quarter's revenues but a substantial increase from $15.4 million in Q3 2022. Net income for Q3 2023 was $4.4 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $1.2 million in Q3 2022. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings for Q3 2023 were $6.3 million, compared to $0.8 million in Q3 2022.

New Initiatives

During the quarter, WHG launched Managed Investment Solutions, a group providing customized index solutions to a wide range of clients, and a new private markets strategy called Westwood Energy Secondaries Fund to source energy-related private investments.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, WHG held $48.5 million in cash and short-term investments, up $10.4 million from the second quarter. Stockholders' equity totaled $117.8 million, and the company reported no debt. WHG declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on January 3, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2023.

CEO Commentary

Brian Casey, Westwood’s President and CEO, commented on the results,

We are very pleased with the progress we have made over the past several quarters, especially the integration of relationships and teams from Salient Partners. We are ready to capitalize on the sales momentum that our newest investment team, Managed Investment Solutions, will generate with its unique, customized approach, and launched Westwood Energy Secondaries Fund to access private investments in the energy field."

Outlook

WHG's strong Q3 2023 performance, coupled with the launch of new investment solutions, positions the company well for future growth. The company's solid financial position, with increased revenues and net income, provides a strong foundation for continued success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Westwood Holdings Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.