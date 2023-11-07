Noble Corp PLC (NE) Announces Q3 2023 Results: Net Income of $158 Million and Dividend Increase

Company's Q3 performance shows significant growth compared to the same period last year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Net Income for Q3 2023 stands at $158 million, a significant increase from $34 million in Q3 2022.
  • Quarterly dividend to increase to $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter.
  • Full Year 2023 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA now ranges from $775 to $825 million.
  • Total Revenue for Q3 2023 is $697 million, more than double the $306 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Noble Corp PLC (NE, Financial) released its third-quarter 2023 results, showing a substantial increase in net income and a rise in the quarterly dividend. The company's performance demonstrates strong operational and financial growth, with significant improvements in revenue and net income compared to the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

Noble Corp PLC (NE, Financial) reported a net income of $158 million for Q3 2023, a significant increase from $34 million in Q3 2022. The company's total revenue for the quarter was $697 million, more than double the $306 million reported in the same period last year. The company's contract drilling services revenue also saw a substantial increase, from $289 million in Q3 2022 to $671 million in Q3 2023.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, stated,

Our third quarter results reflect continued strong operational and financial performance and demonstrate the power of the Noble – Maersk Drilling combination where synergy progress and integration are ahead of schedule."

Dividend Increase and Balance Sheet

The company's Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly interim dividend to $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the company's balance sheet reflected a total debt principal value of $600 million and cash (and cash equivalents) of $245 million.

Outlook

For the full year 2023, Noble Corp PLC (NE, Financial) is increasing its guidance for total revenue to a range of $2.5 to $2.6 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $775 to $825 million. The company's outlook remains optimistic, with strong year-to-date operational and financial performance enabling an increase in full-year guidance and the quarterly dividend.

Summary

Noble Corp PLC (NE, Financial)'s Q3 2023 results show a strong financial performance with a significant increase in net income and total revenue compared to the same period last year. The company's outlook for the full year 2023 remains positive, with an increase in guidance for total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. The company's strong performance has also led to an increase in the quarterly dividend.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Noble Corp PLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.