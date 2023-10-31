Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Loss of $8.5 Million

Company's Adjusted EBITDAre Decreased by 13.9% Compared to Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) reported a net loss of $8.5 million for Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre decreased by 13.9% compared to Q3 2022, standing at $46.3 million.
  • Same-Property Occupancy increased by 70 basis points compared to Q3 2022, reaching 63.8%.
  • The company repurchased a total of 2,070,777 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.09 per share.
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR, Financial) announced its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.5 million, or $0.08 per share. Adjusted EBITDAre for the quarter was $46.3 million, marking a decrease of 13.9% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share was $0.26, a decrease of $0.05 compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Performance Highlights

Same-Property Occupancy for the quarter was 63.8%, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022. Same-Property ADR was $248.58, a decrease of 0.6% compared to the same period in 2022. Same-Property RevPAR increased by 0.4% to $158.48 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa, which is undergoing a transformative renovation, RevPAR was $166.14, an increase of 4.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Capital Markets Activities & Dividends

The company repurchased a total of 2,070,777 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.09 per share for a total consideration of approximately $25.0 million. The company also completed open market repurchases, and subsequently retired, a total of approximately $5.3 million in the aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% Senior Notes due August 2025. The company declared its third quarter dividend of $0.10 per share to common stockholders of record on September 29, 2023.

Company's Outlook

CEO Marcel Verbaas stated that the third quarter results met the company's expectations as continued positive momentum in business transient and group demand was offset by moderating leisure demand and on-going renovation activity. Looking ahead, the company has revised its full-year outlook to reflect moderately reduced expectations for the fourth quarter.

Financial Tables

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.5 million, a significant increase from the net loss of $1.6 million reported for the same period in 2022. The company's Same-Property Hotel Net Income was $16.1 million, a decrease of 14.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The company's Same-Property Hotel EBITDA was $51.2 million, a decrease of 7.9% compared to the same period in 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of $11.5 million, a decrease of 44.1% compared to the same period in 2022. The company's Same-Property Hotel Net Income was $100.4 million, an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period in 2022. The company's Same-Property Hotel EBITDA was $207.8 million, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the company had total outstanding debt of approximately $1.4 billion with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.46%. The company had approximately $219 million of cash and cash equivalents, including hotel working capital, and full availability on its revolving line of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $669 million as of September 30, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.