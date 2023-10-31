Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Net Sales Down 8.2%

Company faces macroeconomic headwinds, adjusts dividend to maintain financial flexibility

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) reported Q3 2023 net sales of $239.9 million, down from $261.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $1.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 stood at $7.4 million, down from $13.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, a reduction from the previous rate of $0.25 per share.
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported net sales of $239.9 million, a decrease from $261.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Same store sales decreased by 8.2% compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance

Gross profit for Q3 2023 was $79.6 million, compared to $86.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's gross profit margin was 33.2% in Q3 2023, slightly up from 33.1% in Q3 2022. This increase primarily reflects a 52-basis point increase in merchandise margins and the extinguishment of certain real estate-related liabilities.

Net income for Q3 2023 was $1.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q3 2022. For the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2023, net sales were $688.4 million, compared to $757.2 million in the same period last year. Net income for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2023 was $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $24.4 million or $1.10 per diluted share in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Dividend

The company ended Q3 2023 with no borrowings under its credit facility and a cash balance of $17.9 million, an increase from $5.9 million at the end of Q2 2023. The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting a reduction from the previous rate of $0.25 per share.

Outlook

For Q4 2023, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV, Financial) expects same store sales to decrease in the high single-digit to low double-digit range compared to Q4 2022. The company anticipates a net loss per share in the range of $0.20 to $0.35, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.08 in Q4 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.