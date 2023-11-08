Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Reports 15.4% Revenue Growth in FY 2022

Operating Profit Rebounds in 2023 After Losses in Previous Years

Summary
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) reported a 15.4% increase in consolidated revenues for FY 2022, amounting to $3,548.3 million.
  • The company's gross profit for FY 2023 Q3 stood at 20.3%, a significant improvement from 10.3% in FY 2022 Q3.
  • Operating profit for FY 2023 Q3 was 5.9%, rebounding from a loss of 3.0% in FY 2022 Q3.
  • Net income attributable to stockholders for FY 2023 Q3 was $35.8 million, a recovery from a loss of $37.3 million in FY 2022 Q3.
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY, Financial) released its earnings report, revealing a notable recovery in its financial performance. The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2022 totaled $3,548.3 million, marking a 15.4% increase from the previous year. This growth trend continued into FY 2023, with Q3 revenues reaching $1,001.2 million, a 19.2% increase year over year.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's gross profit for FY 2023 Q3 stood at 20.3%, a significant improvement from 10.3% in FY 2022 Q3. This increase can be attributed to the company's efforts to reduce its inventory to its estimated net realizable value, as well as recognizing a $10.0 million impairment charge of property, plant, and equipment during the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased from 13.3% in FY 2022 to 14.5% in FY 2023 Q3. This reduction in operating expenses contributed to the company's operating profit for FY 2023 Q3, which was 5.9%, rebounding from a loss of 3.0% in FY 2022 Q3.

Net Income and Equity

Net income attributable to stockholders for FY 2023 Q3 was $35.8 million, a recovery from a loss of $37.3 million in FY 2022 Q3. This recovery was largely due to the company recognizing a valuation allowance of $38.4 million and $20.2 million against deferred tax assets during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively.

The company's return on equity for FY 2023 Q3 was 45.6%, a significant increase from -9.8% in Q1. This improvement reflects the company's successful efforts to increase its profitability and create value for its shareholders.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flow

Capital expenditures for FY 2023 Q3 were $8.3 million, slightly lower than the $9.1 million spent in FY 2022. Despite this decrease, the company's net cash provided by operating activities increased to $60.3 million in FY 2023 Q3, up from $6.3 million in FY 2022.

In conclusion, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY, Financial) has demonstrated a strong recovery in its financial performance, with significant improvements in revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and net income. The company's efforts to reduce operating expenses and manage its inventory effectively have contributed to these positive results.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc for further details.

