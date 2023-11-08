EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $66 Million

Company's financial results reveal a decrease in net income and robust cash flows from Permian segment

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) reported a net income of $66 million for Q3 2023, a decrease from $117 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively stable at $342 million, compared to $343 million in the same period last year.
  • ENLC's Permian segment generated robust cash flows, contributing to the company's active buyback program.
  • The company is nearing completion of its first carbon capture project, indicating growth in its carbon transportation business.
Article's Main Image

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report on October 31, 2023. The company reported a net income of $66 million, a significant decrease from the $117 million reported in the same period last year. Despite this, ENLC's Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively stable at $342 million, compared to $343 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's financial results for Q3 2023 showed a decrease in net income from $117 million in Q3 2022 to $66 million. However, the Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively stable at $342 million, compared to $343 million in the same period last year. The company's net cash provided by operating activities was $274 million, a decrease from $343 million in Q3 2022.

Company Performance and Future Prospects

Despite the decrease in net income, ENLC's Permian segment generated robust cash flows, which the company is returning to investors through its active buyback program. The company's Louisiana system remains well positioned to meet both natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) demand. ENLC's CEO, Jesse Arenivas, commented on the company's performance, stating,

EnLink continues to have multiple ways to win, be it through the strength of our traditional midstream assets or our growing carbon transportation business."

ENLC is also making strides in its carbon transportation business. The company is approaching the completion of its first carbon capture project, which will capture and sequester carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from its Bridgeport processing plant in North Texas.

Summary of Financial Tables

The financial tables provided in the earnings report reveal key details about the company's financial performance. The company's net income decreased from $117 million in Q3 2022 to $66 million in Q3 2023. However, the Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively stable at $342 million, compared to $343 million in the same period last year. The company's net cash provided by operating activities was $274 million, a decrease from $343 million in Q3 2022.

Overall, while the company's net income has decreased, its robust cash flows from the Permian segment and the nearing completion of its first carbon capture project indicate potential for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EnLink Midstream LLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.