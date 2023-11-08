Unveiling Xylem (XYL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Xylem Inc's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects

Xylem Inc (XYL, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 4.78% and a three-month loss of -16.73%. Despite these fluctuations, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.88. The question on many investors' minds is: Is Xylem (XYL) modestly undervalued? To answer this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis. Read on to gain valuable insights into Xylem's financial health and future prospects.

Company Introduction

Xylem Inc, a global leader in water technology, offers a broad range of solutions. These include the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in various sectors. With a presence in over 150 countries, Xylem generated $5.5 billion in revenue and $672 million in adjusted operating income in 2022. The current stock price stands at $93.54, while the estimated fair value (GF Value) is $121.24, suggesting that Xylem may be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $93.54 per share, Xylem stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it's crucial to evaluate a company's financial health before purchasing its stock. Xylem's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27 is lower than 79.97% of companies in the Industrial Products industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that consistently demonstrate profitability offer less risk to investors. Xylem has been profitable for 10 of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 11.11%, ranking better than 70.25% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. However, Xylem's 3-year average revenue growth rate is lower than 67.81% of companies in the industry, indicating room for improvement.

Return on Invested Capital Vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insights into its profitability. Xylem's ROIC stands at 7.14, lower than its WACC of 10.14, indicating a need for better capital efficiency.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xylem (XYL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth lags behind 68.93% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Xylem stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

