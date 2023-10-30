On October 30, 2023, John Torres, the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial), sold 2,251 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Lennox International Inc is a leading global provider of climate control solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,251 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Lennox International Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lennox International Inc were trading for $359.24 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $13.17 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Lennox International Inc is 24.46, which is higher than the industry median of 13.96 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is fairly valued based on its own historical standards.

The GuruFocus Value of Lennox International Inc is $352.87, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by the insider could be interpreted in different ways. It could be a personal financial decision or it could be based on the insider's assessment of the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, given the stock's current valuation metrics and the overall trend of insider transactions, investors should monitor the situation closely and conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.