Details of the Transaction

On October 31, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 39,865 shares of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $9.92 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in BFZ to 4,696,485 shares. This transaction had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its stake in BFZ by 0.86%. The firm now holds a 15.52% stake in BFZ, representing 1.21% of its total portfolio.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity is valued at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1719545597842747392.png

Overview of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. It achieves this by investing a majority of its total assets in municipal bonds. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $300.925 million. As of November 1, 2023, the company's stock is trading at $9.94, with a PE ratio of 184.07. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $15.06 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.66.1719545574379810816.png

Performance and Financial Health of BFZ

BFZ's performance has been mixed, with a gain of 0.2% since the transaction and a year-to-date loss of 8.81%. The company's GF Score is 61/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 5/10, while its profitability rank is 3/10. The company's growth rank is 0/10, indicating no growth in the past three years. However, the company's GF Value Rank is 9/10, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued. The company's momentum rank is 5/10, indicating moderate momentum.

Evaluation of BFZ's Financial Health

BFZ's financial health is characterized by a return on equity (ROE) of 0.12 and a return on assets (ROA) of 0.08. The company's revenue growth over the past three years is -67.30%, while its earnings growth over the same period is -58.00%. The company's cash to debt ratio is not applicable, indicating that the company has no debt. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 8, suggesting that the company is financially healthy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BFZ shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite BFZ's mixed performance and financial health, the stock is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus, suggesting potential for future gains. This transaction could therefore have a positive impact on the firm's portfolio. However, as always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

