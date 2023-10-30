On October 30, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 534 shares of ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the acquisition of 534 shares at a traded price of $13.78 per share. Following this transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a total of 2,052,743 shares in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd, representing 0.74% of the firm's portfolio. The firm's holdings in the traded stock now stand at 10.64%.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio comprising 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

About ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA, Financial), a USA-based company, is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects, or mining of precious metals and minerals. The company, which went public on December 8, 1958, has a market capitalization of $261.764 million and a current stock price of $13.57.

Stock Performance and Valuation

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd has a PE Percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The company's GF Score is 45/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential. Since the transaction, the stock has seen a decrease of 1.52%, and a year-to-date decrease of 7.81%. The stock has, however, seen a gain of 4.38% since its IPO.

Stock Rankings and Scores

The company has a Balance Sheet Rank of 8/10, indicating a strong financial position. However, its Profitability Rank is 3/10, suggesting low profitability. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth, and its GF Value Rank is also 0/10, suggesting that it is currently overvalued. The company's Momentum Rank is 7/10, indicating some momentum in the stock. The company has a Piotroski F-Score of 4 and a Z Score of 0.00, indicating potential financial distress.

Stock Industry and Key Metrics

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd operates in the Asset Management industry. The company has a Return on Equity (ROE) of -15.53 and a Return on Assets (ROA) of -15.50. The company has not seen any growth in Gross Margin, Operating Margin, Revenue, EBITDA, or Earnings in the past three years.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The company's 5-day RSI is 44.30, its 9-day RSI is 48.42, and its 14-day RSI is 47.51. The company's 6-1 Month Momentum Index is -20.04, and its 12-1 Month Momentum Index is 9.44. The company's predictability rank is not available.

Implications of the Transaction

The acquisition of shares in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) represents a strategic move by the firm. Despite the company's current financial performance and growth metrics, the firm's investment could potentially yield long-term capital appreciation. However, value investors should conduct thorough research and consider the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects before making investment decisions.

