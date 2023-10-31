Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

On October 31, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 127,968 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a price of $13.85 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in BCAT to 11,255,862 shares. This acquisition represents a 1.15% change in shares and has a 0.05% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 4.06% position in its portfolio and a 10.41% stake in BCAT.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is known for its strategic investment decisions and significant influence in the financial market.

Overview of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), a USA-based company, made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 25, 2020. The company operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with a single segment. Its objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a current stock price of $13.98, BCAT holds a significant position in the market.

Performance Analysis of BCAT

BCAT's PE percentage stands at 10.19, indicating the company's profitability. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 30.86%, and the year-to-date change is -0.43%. The stock's GF Score is 41/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of BCAT

BCAT's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating no growth and value data available. The Momentum Rank is 7/10, suggesting a positive momentum. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating financial stability.

Conclusion

The recent acquisition by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) reflects its confidence in BCAT's potential. Despite the stock's poor performance since its IPO and the low GF Score, the firm's increased stake could be a strategic move to leverage BCAT's future growth. As of November 1, 2023, the transaction has a minor impact on the firm's portfolio and a significant influence on BCAT's stock. Investors should monitor BCAT's performance and Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment decisions for potential investment opportunities.

Disclosures

