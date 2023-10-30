On October 30, 2023, President and CEO Steven Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH, Financial). This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.

Who is Steven Hoerter?

Steven Hoerter is the President and CEO of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been with the company since 2019 and has over 25 years of global oncology drug development experience. Prior to joining Deciphera, he held executive roles at various pharmaceutical companies, including Agios Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology. His leadership has been instrumental in the growth and development of Deciphera.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. Deciphera's key product, QINLOCK, is FDA-approved for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Insider Selling and Stock Price

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,118 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 21,573 shares is a continuation of this trend. The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it may sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, it can also be a personal financial decision unrelated to the company's prospects.

As shown in the insider trend image above, there have been 19 insider sells and 3 insider buys over the past year. This suggests a trend towards selling among insiders at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Valuation and GF Value

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $12.02, giving the company a market cap of $960.676 million.

With a GuruFocus Value of $16.72, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.72, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sale, the modest undervaluation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock suggests potential upside for investors. However, the trend of insider selling should be monitored closely as it could signal future stock price movements.

