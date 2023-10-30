Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Steven Hoerter Sells 21,573 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, President and CEO Steven Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH, Financial). This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.

Who is Steven Hoerter?

Steven Hoerter is the President and CEO of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been with the company since 2019 and has over 25 years of global oncology drug development experience. Prior to joining Deciphera, he held executive roles at various pharmaceutical companies, including Agios Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology. His leadership has been instrumental in the growth and development of Deciphera.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. Deciphera's key product, QINLOCK, is FDA-approved for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Insider Selling and Stock Price

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,118 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 21,573 shares is a continuation of this trend. The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it may sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, it can also be a personal financial decision unrelated to the company's prospects.

1719595578461057024.png

As shown in the insider trend image above, there have been 19 insider sells and 3 insider buys over the past year. This suggests a trend towards selling among insiders at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Valuation and GF Value

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $12.02, giving the company a market cap of $960.676 million.

1719595597587083264.png

With a GuruFocus Value of $16.72, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.72, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sale, the modest undervaluation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock suggests potential upside for investors. However, the trend of insider selling should be monitored closely as it could signal future stock price movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.