Red River Bancshares Inc (RRBI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Down by 10.6%

RRBI's Q3 2023 earnings reveal a decrease in net income and EPS, despite higher deposits and assets

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $8.0 million, a decrease of 10.6% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Deposits increased by 3.6% to $2.76 billion compared to the previous quarter.
  • Assets were $3.07 billion, a 1.3% increase from Q2 2023.
  • RRBI repurchased 23,561 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $1.2 million in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

Red River Bancshares Inc (RRBI, Financial) released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on October 30, 2023. The report shows a decrease in net income and earnings per share (EPS), despite an increase in deposits and assets.

Financial Performance

RRBI reported a net income of $8.0 million for Q3 2023, a decrease of 10.6% compared to $9.0 million in Q2 2023. The EPS for Q3 2023 was $1.12, down from $1.25 in the previous quarter. The net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $26.6 million, a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

Deposits and Assets

As of September 30, 2023, RRBI's assets were $3.07 billion, a 1.3% increase from June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily due to a $95.7 million increase in deposits, partially offset by the payoff of $60.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Deposits totaled $2.76 billion, a 3.6% increase compared to the previous quarter.

Stock Repurchase Activity

RRBI increased its stock repurchase activity in Q3 2023. The company repurchased 23,561 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $1.2 million, leaving $2.9 million remaining that can be repurchased under the 2023 stock repurchase program.

Commentary

Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the third quarter of 2023, we had core deposit growth, improved liquidity, and higher capital ratios. As expected, net income was lower than the prior quarter due to the impact of the interest rate environment on net interest income."

Future Outlook

RRBI is currently constructing a new banking center in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is projected to open for business in the third quarter of 2024. The company expects the net interest margin to remain fairly consistent for the fourth quarter of 2023, depending on balance sheet activity, movement in interest rates, deposit rate pressure, and deposit mix shift.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Red River Bancshares Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.