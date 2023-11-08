Norfolk Southern Corp's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Norfolk Southern Corp

Norfolk Southern Corp(NSC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.35 per share, payable on 2023-11-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Norfolk Southern Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Norfolk Southern Corp Do?

Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On more than 20,000 miles of track, the firm hauls shipments of coal, intermodal traffic, and a diverse mix of automobile, agriculture, metal, chemical, and forest products.

A Glimpse at Norfolk Southern Corp's Dividend History

Norfolk Southern Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Norfolk Southern Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2001. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 22 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Norfolk Southern Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Norfolk Southern Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.76% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.82%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Norfolk Southern Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 11.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 13.80% per year. And over the past decade, Norfolk Southern Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.70%.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Norfolk Southern Corp stock as of today is approximately 5.27%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Norfolk Southern Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.58.

Norfolk Southern Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Norfolk Southern Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Norfolk Southern Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Norfolk Southern Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Norfolk Southern Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 8.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 58.19% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Norfolk Southern Corp's earnings increased by approximately 10.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 47.66% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -2.80% outperforms approximately 24.94% of global competitors.

Next Steps

With a solid dividend history, a promising growth rate, a sustainable payout ratio, and impressive profitability and growth metrics, Norfolk Southern Corp appears to be a reliable choice for value investors seeking steady dividend income. However, as with any investment, it's essential to conduct thorough research and consider the overall health of the company and its industry before making a decision.

