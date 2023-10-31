On October 31, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm added 207,756 shares to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings to 17,783,554 shares. This transaction, which was executed at a trade price of $14.22 per share, represents a 1.18% change in the firm's holdings and has a 0.08% impact on its portfolio. The traded stock now constitutes 6.59% of the firm's portfolio and 17.37% of the total shares of ECAT.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, spread across 624 stocks. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) acquire additional shares of ECAT at a trade price of $14.22. This acquisition increased the firm's total holdings in ECAT to 17,783,554 shares, making ECAT one of the significant positions in the firm's portfolio with a 6.59% stake. The firm now holds 17.37% of the total shares of ECAT.

Overview of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. As of November 1, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.46 billion, and its stock price is $14.3. The company's PE percentage is 6.09, indicating its profitability. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Performance of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

ECAT has shown a gain of 0.56% since the transaction and a year-to-date price change ratio of 5.54%. However, the stock has declined by 28.5% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 8/10, while its profitability rank is 1/10. The company's growth rank is 0/10, indicating no significant growth in recent years.

Financial Health of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

ECAT's financial health can be assessed by its Altman Z score and cash to debt rank. However, due to insufficient data, these metrics are not available. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is 13.55, ranking 276th, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.30, ranking 215th.

Growth Metrics of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Due to insufficient data, the growth metrics of ECAT, including gross margin growth, operating margin growth, 3-year revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth over the past 3 years, are not available.

Momentum and Predictability of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

ECAT's momentum can be assessed by its RSI 5 day (52.20), RSI 9 day (44.67), and RSI 14 day (42.23). The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is -4.70, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 8.27. However, due to insufficient data, the company's predictability rank is not available.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares has significantly increased its stake in the company. This transaction reflects the firm's confidence in ECAT's potential, despite the company's low GF Score and growth rank. Investors should monitor this development closely as it could influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.