Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of the Transaction

On October 31, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 100,428 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO, Financial) to its portfolio. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in EMO to 2,794,917 shares, representing a 3.73% change in shares. The trade was executed at a price of $31.24 per share, making a 0.08% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm's current position in EMO now stands at 2.28%, with the traded stock accounting for 21.85% of the guru's holdings.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, is known for its strategic investment philosophy. The firm manages an equity portfolio worth $3.84 billion, spread across 624 stocks. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1719686461604818944.png

Insight into ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company, which operates in a single segment, aims to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. As of November 1, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $397.94 million. The stock is currently trading at $31.12, with a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is not available, hence the stock cannot be evaluated for its GF Valuation.1719686443397345280.png

Analysis of the Guru's Trade

The trade was executed at a price of $31.24 per share, with the total shares held by the guru now standing at 2,794,917. This represents a 2.28% position in the guru's portfolio, with the traded stock accounting for 21.85% of the guru's holdings.

Evaluation of the Stock's Performance

Since the transaction, the stock has seen a slight decrease of 0.38%. Since its IPO in 2011, the stock has declined by 67.09%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date increase of 12.79%. The stock's GF Score stands at 39/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The stock's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth in the past three years.

Examination of the Stock's Financial Health

The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health. The Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are not available. The stock's ROE and ROA stand at -7.94 and -5.44 respectively, ranking 1343 and 1337.

Analysis of the Stock's Growth

The stock's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, three-year revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth over the past three years are all not available, indicating no growth in these areas.

Evaluation of the Stock's Momentum

The stock's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day stand at 36.91, 42.32, and 45.18 respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and momentum index 12 - 1 month stand at 12.13 and 4.68 respectively, ranking 253 and 1235.

In conclusion, this transaction by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, despite the stock's poor performance and growth indicators. This suggests that the guru sees potential in the stock that may not be reflected in its current metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.