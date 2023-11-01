Kennametal Inc (KMT) Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

EPS Rises to $0.37, Sales Remain Flat at $492 Million

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Kennametal Inc (KMT) reports earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.37, up from $0.34 in the prior year quarter.
  • Company's sales for the quarter stood at $492 million, compared to $495 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Strong cash flow from operations of $26 million, a significant improvement from negative $11 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Kennametal returned approximately $30 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Kennametal Inc (KMT, Financial) announced its fiscal 2024 first quarter results. The company reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.37, up from $0.34 in the prior year quarter. Sales for the quarter were $492 million, compared to $495 million in the prior year quarter.

Financial Highlights

The company's operating income was $45 million, or 9.2 percent of sales, compared to $49 million, or 9.8 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to higher wages, general inflation, lower sales volumes, higher raw material costs, and restructuring and related charges of approximately $4 million in the current quarter.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) for the quarter was 21.0 percent compared to 27.5 percent in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change in ETR is primarily due to a benefit of approximately $6 million from a change in unrecognized tax benefits, partially offset by a settlement related to tax litigation in Italy of approximately $3 million.

Shareholder Returns

Kennametal returned approximately $30 million to shareholders; $14 million in share repurchases and $16 million in dividends. The company repurchased 505 thousand shares of Kennametal common stock for $14 million under its share repurchase program.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Kennametal expects sales to be between $490 - $515 million, with adjusted EPS expected to be $0.20 - $0.30. For the full year, the company anticipates sales to be between $2.1 - $2.2 billion, with adjusted EPS expected to be $1.75 - $2.15.

Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales increased 3 percent from the prior year quarter to $308 million, while Infrastructure sales decreased 5 percent to $184 million. The increase in Metal Cutting operating income was primarily due to higher price realization and operational efficiencies including restructuring savings.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on November 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kennametal Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.