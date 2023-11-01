SunPower Corp (SPWR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue of $432 Million, Net Loss of $32 Million

Company revises 2023 guidance due to lower-than-expected consumer demand and delayed revenue recognition

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • SunPower Corp (SPWR) reported Q3 2023 GAAP revenue of $432 million and a net loss of $32 million.
  • The company added 18,800 customers in Q3, entering Q4 with a backlog of 18,400 retrofit customers and 38,000 New Homes customers.
  • Bookings increased by 59% month-over-month in September.
  • SunPower Corp (SPWR) revised its 2023 guidance due to lower-than-expected consumer demand and delayed revenue recognition.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, SunPower Corp (SPWR, Financial), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, announced its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a GAAP revenue of $432 million and a net loss of $32 million. Despite facing challenges due to lower-than-expected consumer demand and delayed revenue recognition, the company managed to add 18,800 customers in Q3 and increased its bookings by 59% month-over-month in September.

Financial Performance and Challenges

According to the company's CEO, Peter Faricy, SunPower Corp (SPWR, Financial) is reducing its 2023 guidance due to lower-than-expected consumer demand and delayed revenue recognition from longer cycle times. Despite these challenges, the company is focused on reducing costs and managing cash prudently. Faricy stated,

We are prioritizing our efforts to build a stronger and more resilient company that can withstand changing market conditions."

Financial Highlights

The company reported a GAAP Q3 revenue of $432 million and a net loss of $32 million. The company also updated its 2023 guidance, projecting a net loss of $(175) million to $(165) million. Despite the challenges, the company saw a 59% month-over-month increase in bookings in September and more than doubled its SunPower Financial bookings growth quarter-over-quarter.

Key Details from Financial Statements

As per the company's condensed consolidated balance sheets, as of October 1, 2023, the company had total assets of $1,459,640 thousand and total liabilities of $1,026,504 thousand. The company's net loss from continuing operations was $(30,027) thousand, and the net loss from discontinued operations was $(1,924) thousand. The total net loss attributable to stockholders was $(31,951) thousand.

Company's Performance Analysis

Despite the challenges, SunPower Corp (SPWR, Financial) managed to add 18,800 customers in Q3, entering Q4 with a backlog of 18,400 retrofit customers and 38,000 New Homes customers. The company also saw a 59% month-over-month increase in bookings in September, indicating a potential recovery in the market. However, the company's revised 2023 guidance reflects the ongoing challenges in the market and the need for the company to adapt to changing market conditions.

For more detailed financial information, please visit the SunPower's investor website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SunPower Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.