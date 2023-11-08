Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Reports Record Revenue of $2.5 Billion in Q3 2023

Company Exceeds Guidance for All Key Metrics Despite Global Challenges

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • NCLH generated a record total revenue of $2.5 billion in Q3 2023, up 33% compared to the same period in 2019.
  • The company reported GAAP net income of $345.9 million, or EPS of $0.71.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $752 million, exceeding guidance of $730 million.
  • Despite global challenges, full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $1.86 billion.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported strong financial results, exceeding guidance for all key metrics despite global challenges.

Financial Performance and Highlights

NCLH reported a record total revenue of $2.5 billion in Q3 2023, a 33% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The company's GAAP net income was $345.9 million, translating to an EPS of $0.71. Adjusted EBITDA reached $752 million, surpassing the guidance of $730 million. The company's strong performance was driven by solid revenue performance and a continued focus on cost reduction.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of NCLH, commented on the results,

We achieved strong third quarter results, meeting or beating guidance on all key metrics, driven not only by healthy demand from our target upmarket consumer, but also as our ongoing margin enhancement initiative, including relentless efforts to rightsize our cost base, continues to bear fruit."

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the strong performance, NCLH faced challenges due to global events, including wildfires in Maui and escalating conflict in Israel. These events impacted the company's operations and resulted in itinerary modifications and cancellations. However, the company remains optimistic about its future performance, with a strong forward booked position and robust pricing.

For the full year 2023, NCLH expects its Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.86 billion, within the previously provided range. However, the Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.73, below the prior guidance of $0.80.

Financial Position and Liquidity

NCLH ended the quarter with liquidity of $2.2 billion, which would have been $2.5 billion including the impact of the October refinancing. The company successfully completed the refinancing of its Operating Credit Facility, extending its debt maturity profile and providing incremental liquidity.

Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of NCLH, stated,

Last month we successfully completed the refinancing of our Operating Credit Facility, extending our debt maturity profile and further improving our liquidity position."

Future Guidance

Looking ahead, NCLH provided guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. For Q4 2023, the company expects its Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $360 million and Adjusted EPS to be approximately $(0.15). For the full year 2023, the company expects its Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.86 billion and Adjusted EPS to be approximately $0.73.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.