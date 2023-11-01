Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Dividend Declared at $0.43 per Share

Amid challenging market conditions, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) exhibits resilience and growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) declares a cash dividend of $0.43 per share of its Common Stock for Q3 2023.
  • CEO Marc Rowan highlights the strength of Apollo's Asset Management and Retirement Services franchises.
  • The company's assets under management stand at approximately $631 billion as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Despite challenging market conditions, the company's differentiated business model demonstrated resilience and growth, as noted by CEO Marc Rowan.

CEO Commentary

Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer at Apollo, commented on the company's performance, stating,

“Amid challenging market conditions for many, the resilience and growth characteristics of our differentiated business model are evident. The combined strength of our leading Asset Management and Retirement Services franchises positions us well to benefit in the current environment while providing unparalleled alignment with our clients. These are the periods in which we excel, and we’re on track to complete a strong year of execution.”

Dividend Declaration

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial) has declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per share of its Common Stock for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. This dividend will be paid on November 30, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023. Additionally, a cash dividend of $0.8438 per share of its 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock has been declared, which will be paid on January 31, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2024.

Company Overview and Performance

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. The company seeks to provide its clients with excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity. As of September 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $631 billion of assets under management.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Apollo's business model has shown resilience and growth. The company's Asset Management and Retirement Services franchises have been highlighted as key strengths, positioning the company well in the current environment.

For more details on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial)'s Q3 2023 results, visit the company's Investor Relations website at ir.apollo.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Apollo Global Management Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.