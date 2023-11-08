Myers Industries Inc (MYE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales Down 13.3%, Gross Margin Expands

Despite revenue headwinds, the company continues to strengthen its balance sheet and generate healthy cash flows

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Myers Industries Inc (MYE) reported Q3 2023 net sales of $197.8 million, a decrease of 13.3% from the prior year period.
  • The company's gross margin expanded by 10 basis points to 31.5% compared to the prior year period.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.34, down from $0.37 in the prior year period.
  • Free cash flow for the quarter was $18.1 million, up from $9.8 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

Myers Industries Inc (MYE, Financial), a leading manufacturer of polymer and metal products, announced its third quarter 2023 results on November 1, 2023. Despite significant revenue headwinds in several key markets, the company continued to generate healthy cash flows and strengthen its balance sheet.

Financial Highlights

Net sales for the quarter were $197.8 million, down 13.3% from $228.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower volume/mix and lower pricing in the Material Handling segment. Gross profit decreased 12.9% to $62.4 million, while gross margin expanded 10 basis points to 31.5% compared to the prior year period. The company reported a GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.34, down from $0.37 in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.38, compared to $0.41 in the prior year period.

Segment Performance

The Material Handling segment reported net sales of $132.5 million, a decrease of 14.9% compared to the prior year period. The Distribution segment reported net sales of $65.3 million, a decrease of 9.8% compared to the prior year period. Despite the decrease in net sales, both segments reported improved profitability.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash on hand totaling $24.8 million and total debt of $69.3 million. Cash flow provided by operations was $22.1 million and free cash flow was $18.1 million, up from $9.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash flow was primarily driven by a decrease in working capital.

Outlook for 2023

Based on current market outlook and business forecast, the company expects a decline in net sales in the mid to high single-digit range for fiscal 2023. The company also expects net income per diluted share in the range of $1.20 to $1.28 and capital expenditures to be in the range of $25 to $30 million.

Despite the challenges, Myers Industries Inc (MYE, Financial) remains focused on improving its cost structures and making strategic investments for the future. The company's strong balance sheet and healthy cash flows indicate its resilience in the face of current market headwinds.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Myers Industries Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.