First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) Posts 17.3% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Net income jumps to $5.4 million from $46,000 in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) reported a 17.3% increase in total revenue, reaching $219.2 million in Q3 2023.
  • The company's net income rose significantly to $5.4 million, compared to $46,000 in Q3 2022.
  • Same-restaurant sales grew by 4.8% while system-wide sales increased by 14.9%.
  • First Watch opened 13 new restaurants across 10 states, surpassing 500 system-wide restaurants.
Article's Main Image

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 1, 2023, revealing strong financial results. The company reported a 17.3% increase in total revenue, amounting to $219.2 million, up from $186.9 million in Q3 2022. The net income also saw a significant rise, reaching $5.4 million compared to $46,000 in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

First Watch's same-restaurant sales grew by 4.8%, and system-wide sales increased by 14.9% to $270.3 million. The income from operations margin improved to 3.6% in Q3 2023, up from 1.4% in Q3 2022. The restaurant level operating profit margin also increased to 18.7% in Q3 2023 from 17.3% in Q3 2022.

During the quarter, the company opened 13 system-wide restaurants across 10 states and acquired 11 operating franchise-owned restaurants, bringing the total to 505 system-wide restaurants across 29 states.

CEO Commentary

First Watch delivered impressive Q3 revenue and earnings results," said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO and President. "We grew share while delivering total revenue growth of 17.3%, same-restaurant sales growth of 4.8% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 25.0%. The ability of our teams to consistently execute at a high level, coupled with our strong brand positioning, underpins my confidence in our potential to quadruple our restaurant count and successfully navigate within virtually any economic environment."

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

First Watch updated its guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The company expects same-restaurant sales growth in the range of 7.0% to 8.0%, total revenue growth in the range of 20.0% to 21.0%, and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $91.0 million to $92.0 million.

The company also plans to open 49-52 new system-wide restaurants and expects capital expenditures in the range of $85.0 million to $90.0 million, primarily invested in new restaurant projects and planned remodels.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Watch Restaurant Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.