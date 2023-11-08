Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Q3 2023 Earnings: Software Solutions Sales Hit Record High

DFIN's Q3 2023 earnings report shows a 5.3% increase in software solutions net sales and a 9.1% rise in Adjusted EBITDA

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • DFIN reported record third-quarter software solutions net sales of $73.2 million, a 5.3% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Third-quarter net earnings were $18.1 million, slightly lower than the $19.2 million reported in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $49.4 million, up 9.1% from Q3 2022.
  • The company repurchased 310,365 shares for $14.8 million during the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported record third-quarter software solutions net sales of $73.2 million, marking a 5.3% increase from the third quarter of 2022. Software solutions net sales accounted for 40.7% of total net sales, up from 36.8% in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

DFIN's third-quarter net earnings were $18.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $19.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $49.4 million, up $4.1 million, or 9.1%, from the third quarter of 2022. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 27.4%, up approximately 340 basis points from the same period last year.

During the third quarter, DFIN repurchased 310,365 shares for $14.8 million at an average price of $47.77 per share. As of September 30, 2023, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $106.3 million.

Company Performance and Future Outlook

DFIN's President and CEO, Daniel N. Leib, expressed satisfaction with the company's consolidated results for the third quarter. He stated,

We are pleased with our consolidated results for the third quarter, as we continued to execute our strategy to expand the adoption of our recurring regulatory and compliance offerings to drive more predictable performance."

Leib also highlighted the company's focus on investing to drive profitable, recurring revenue growth, including capturing opportunities from recurring compliance use cases such as Tailored Shareholder Reports. He concluded by stating that DFIN's leading compliance software platform and deep domain service expertise position the company well to capture recurring revenue opportunities from current and future regulations.

Financial Statements Summary

As of September 30, 2023, DFIN's total assets were $839.3 million, up from $828.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The company's total liabilities were $454.0 million, down from $498.8 million at the end of 2022. DFIN's net earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $18.1 million, compared to $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, Adjusted EBITDA was $49.4 million, an increase of $4.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.4%, an increase of approximately 340 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.