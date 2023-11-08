Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) Reports 8% Revenue Increase to $524 Million in Q3 2023

Net Income Rises to $71 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Increases to $128 Million

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) reports an 8% increase in Q3 2023 revenue, reaching $524 million.
  • The company's net income rose to $71 million, marking a significant increase from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA also saw a substantial increase, rising to $128 million.
  • Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) repurchased $75 million of stock in 2023 and is raising its full-year 2023 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and share repurchase outlook.
Article's Main Image

Frontdoor Inc (FTDR, Financial), the nation's leading provider of home service plans, announced its third-quarter 2023 results on November 1, 2023. The company reported an 8% increase in revenue, reaching $524 million. Gross profit margin expanded 760 basis points to 51%, and net income increased to $71 million. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant increase, rising to $128 million. Furthermore, the company repurchased $75 million of stock in 2023.

Financial Performance

Frontdoor Inc (FTDR, Financial) reported a 27% increase in gross profit, reaching $268 million. Net income saw a substantial increase of 154%, rising to $71 million. Diluted earnings per share increased by 158% to $0.89. Adjusted net income rose by 64% to $76 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 66% to $0.94. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 61% to $128 million.

Revenue by Customer Channel

Third-quarter 2023 revenue increased by 8% to $524 million. Revenue from renewals saw a 14% increase, reaching $406 million. However, revenue from real estate and direct-to-consumer channels saw a decrease of 23% and 16% respectively. Other revenue saw a significant increase of 85%, reaching $24 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided from operating activities was $139 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net cash used for investing activities was $23 million, and net cash used for financing activities was $88 million. Free Cash Flow was $116 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Cash as of September 30, 2023, was $320 million.

Company Outlook

Frontdoor Inc (FTDR, Financial) is raising its full-year 2023 outlook. The company's strategic objectives for 2024 are focused on increasing customer acquisitions across its two brands and advancing its retention efforts. The company is also stepping up its share repurchase target for 2023 as it continues to generate strong cash flows.

Conference Call Details

Frontdoor has scheduled a conference call on November 1, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). During the call, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Cobb, and Chief Financial Officer Jessica Ross, will discuss the company’s operational performance and financial results for third-quarter 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Frontdoor Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.