Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Reports 19.6% YoY Increase in Q3 2023 Total Revenue

Dayforce® recurring revenue grows by 34.6% YoY, contributing to a strong third quarter

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) reports Q3 2023 total revenue of $377.5 million, a 19.6% YoY increase.
  • Dayforce® recurring revenue reached $279.6 million, up 34.6% YoY.
  • Operating profit stood at $26.5 million, with adjusted operating profit at $89.4 million.
  • Net loss was $3.8 million, compared to $21.0 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY, Financial), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a total revenue of $377.5 million, marking a 19.6% year-over-year increase. Dayforce® recurring revenue contributed significantly to this growth, with a 34.6% YoY increase to $279.6 million.

Financial Highlights

CDAY's operating profit for Q3 2023 was $26.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted operating profit stood at $89.4 million, reflecting a significant increase from $50.1 million in Q3 2022. The company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, a notable improvement from the $21.0 million net loss in Q3 2022. Adjusted net income was $58.3 million, up from $31.1 million in the same period last year.

Key Financial Tables

CDAY's financial tables reveal a cloud recurring gross margin of 77.0%, compared to 72.1% in Q3 2022. Adjusted cloud recurring gross margin was 78.3%, up from 74.8% in the same period last year. The company's diluted net loss per share was $0.02, compared to $0.14 in Q3 2022. Adjusted diluted net income per share stood at $0.37, up from $0.20 in the same period last year.

Business and Sales Highlights

CDAY reported an increase of 498 customers since September 30, 2022, bringing the total number of customers live on the Dayforce platform to 6,346 as of September 30, 2023. The company also announced plans to unify its brand under its industry-leading, global people platform, Dayforce. In terms of sales, CDAY secured several significant contracts, including one with one of the largest supermarket chains in Canada, supporting 125,000 employees across 1,500 retail locations.

Business Outlook

Based on the information available as of November 1, 2023, CDAY issued guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company expects total revenue for Q4 2023 to be between $398 million and $401 million, representing an 18% to 19% YoY increase. For the full year 2023, CDAY anticipates total revenue to be between $1,512 million and $1,515 million, marking a 21% to 22% YoY increase.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ceridian HCM Holding Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.