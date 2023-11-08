Morning Brew: AMD's Q4 Guidance Weighs on Stock, Apple's Negative Sentiment Overcooked, and Fed

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial) stock was among the most actively traded ahead of the opening bell, with shares down marginally. The chip designer reported a Q3 top and bottom line beat, but offered up weak guidance for Q4 due to slowdowns in its embedded and gaming segments. The forecast weighed on sentiment, but was offset by AMD top boss Lisa Su's comments on the earnings conference call, who said that the company expected more than $2B in sales next year from its products.

Wedbush Securities has a positive outlook on both Apple's (AAPL, Financial) iPhone and services segments ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The research firm believes that the overall sentiment of Apple on the Street is a negative ‘groupthink mentality,’ which is very disconnected from the current iPhone 15 growth. Shares were down 0.3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision in the afternoon. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 (SP500, Financial) index in the previous session slumped to a 2.20% decline for the month of October, while also notching a three-month losing streak for the first time since Q1 2020.

The U.S. Treasury is offering $112B of Treasury securities to refund ~$102.2B of privately held Treasury notes maturing on Nov. 15, 2023. The issuance will raise new cash from private investors of ~$9.8B, boosting the supply of Treasury securities in the market.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX, Financial) added ~21% pre-market Wednesday after the company posted solid topline and bottom-line beats with its Q3 2023 financials. The Morrisville, North Carolina-based biotech reported $165.8M in net revenue for the quarter, up from $94M in the prior-year period, exceeding the consensus by as much as $102.5M.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP, Financial) added ~10% pre-market Wednesday following a trading halt that coincided with a meeting of a group of FDA advisors yesterday on a gene editing therapy it co-developed with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX, Financial). The CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, named exa-cel is currently under FDA review for severe sickle cell disease (SCD).

Cybersecurity company Splunk (SPLK, Financial) disclosed on Wednesday that it is cutting roughly 7% of its global workforce, mostly in the U.S. Splunk, which is in the process of being acquired by Cisco (CSCO, Financial) for $28B in cash, said it will incur roughly $42M in charges in conjunction with the layoffs.

Boeing (BA, Financial) on Wednesday was added to a Goldman Sachs list of stocks that may offer the best strong risk-adjusted returns. The financial-services firm said Boeing’s (BA) stock is undervalued after a recent decline.

NIO (NIO, Financial) delivered 16,074 vehicles in October 2023, increasing by 59.8% Y/Y and up 3% M/M. The deliveries consisted of 11,086 premium smart electric SUVs and 4,988 premium smart electric sedans.

CVS Health (CVS, Financial) reported $2.3B in net income for Q3 2023 on Wednesday bouncing back from a net loss in the prior-year period driven by a one-off charge related to its opioid lawsuits.

AbbVie (ABBV, Financial) has signed an exclusive option agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX, Financial) for the latter's dry eye disease candidate, reproxalap. Under the agreement, AbbVie has the option to acquire a co-exclusive license in the US and an exclusive license outside the US to develop, manufacture and commercialize the drug.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.