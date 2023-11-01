Natural Health Trends Corp (NHTC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Cash Flows Improve by $1.4 Million

Despite a stronger dollar and cautious consumer sentiment, total orders remain steady

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Natural Health Trends Corp (NHTC) reports Q3 2023 earnings with cash flows from operations improving by $1.4 million.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share.
  • Orders grew 3% at a constant exchange rate compared to Q3 2022, while year-to-date 2023 orders increased 8% compared to the prior year.
  • Signs of momentum are seen in several markets including Taiwan, Peru, North America, and Japan.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Natural Health Trends Corp (NHTC, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. Despite the challenges of a stronger dollar and cautious consumer sentiment, the company managed to keep its total orders roughly flat.

Financial Highlights

The company's cash flows from operations improved by $1.4 million. A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share was declared. Despite the reported decrease in revenue, which was largely due to changes in deferred revenue, orders grew 3% at a constant exchange rate compared to the third quarter of 2022. Year-to-date 2023 orders increased 8% compared to the prior year.

Management Commentary

Adapting to the current environment in which Chinese consumers are reluctant to spend or invest, we managed to generate orders on pace with those of last year. Importantly, our members remained responsive to our programs, demonstrating that our promotions, incentives, and high-quality product offerings continue to resonate," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.
Noteworthy to highlight are the signs of momentum extending to several of our other markets including Taiwan, Peru, North America, and Japan, each of which delivered strong performance during the quarter. We’re hopeful that these signs of growth will continue supported by careful planning and execution to our strategies around digital enhancements, new product launches, geographic diversification, and superior member support," Sharng continued.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $58.4 million. The total current assets were $66.9 million, while total assets were $71.8 million. The total current liabilities were $20.7 million, with total liabilities amounting to $28.5 million. The total stockholders' equity was $43.3 million.

Income Statement

For the third quarter of 2023, the company reported net sales of $10.6 million, a decrease from $11.7 million in the same period in 2022. The gross profit was $7.9 million. The net income was $172,000, resulting in a net income per common share of $0.02.

Cash Flow Statement

The net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $4.2 million. The net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $11.3 million. The cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period were $58.4 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Natural Health Trends Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.