Why Gulfport Energy Corp's Stock Skyrocketed 21% in a Quarter

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has increased by 20.65%, despite a minor setback of 1.47% over the past week. The current market cap of Gulfport Energy Corp stands at $2.4 billion, with the stock price at $128.27. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of the stock is $47865.43, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is a stark contrast to the GF Value three months ago, which was $39671.66, suggesting a possible value trap.

Company Overview

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent exploration and development company. The company operates primarily through its Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada, while the Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is situated in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Profitability Analysis

As of June 30, 2023, Gulfport Energy Corp has a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating moderate profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 53.82%, which is better than 93.02% of companies in the industry. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are 165.43%, 53.91%, and 37.44% respectively, all significantly higher than the industry average. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 5 years, which is better than 50.73% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

Gulfport Energy Corp has demonstrated robust growth, with a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 19.70%. This growth rate is better than 68.95% of companies in the industry, indicating a strong potential for future expansion.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Gulfport Energy Corp's stock are First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio). First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest share with 602,180 shares, accounting for 3.22% of the total shares. David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) holds 215,190 shares, representing 1.15% of the total shares, while Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 106,900 shares, accounting for 0.57% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Gulfport Energy Corp operates in a competitive industry, with its closest competitors being Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE, Financial), HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK, Financial), and Callon Petroleum Co (CPE, Financial). Both Earthstone Energy Inc and HighPeak Energy Inc have a stock market cap of $2.25 billion, while Callon Petroleum Co has a slightly higher market cap of $2.55 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gulfport Energy Corp's stock has shown a promising performance over the past three months, with a significant increase of 20.65%. The company's operations and profitability, coupled with its competitive position in the industry, make it a potential candidate for value investors. However, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

