Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 9.39% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 8.11, despite a 3-month loss of -4.23%. This raises the question, is the stock fairly valued? Following is a thorough valuation analysis to answer this question. Let's delve into the financials and operations of Trane Technologies PLC (TT).

Introduction to Trane Technologies PLC

Trane Technologies PLC is a prominent manufacturer and service provider of commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions. The company operates under its well-known Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. With a market cap of $47.50 billion, Trane Technologies PLC generates approximately 70% of its $16.80 billion sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the company is domiciled in Ireland, it sources over 70% of its revenue from North America.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

At its current price of $208.19 per share, Trane Technologies PLC appears to be fairly valued, based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. As the company is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Trane Technologies PLC

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to examine its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great indicators of a company's financial strength. Trane Technologies PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is lower than 83.15% of 1608 companies in the Construction industry. The overall financial strength of Trane Technologies PLC is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Trane Technologies PLC has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.80 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.11. Its operating margin is 15.83%, ranking better than 86.56% of 1630 companies in the Construction industry. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Trane Technologies PLC is 8.4%, ranking better than 66.43% of 1552 companies in the Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Trane Technologies PLC's ROIC is 16.54, and its WACC is 8.61.

Conclusion

Overall, Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 66.89% of 1323 companies in the Construction industry. To learn more about Trane Technologies PLC stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.