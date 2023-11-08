Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 13.69% and a 3-month loss of 37.84%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.41. With these figures, the question arises: Is this stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we will conduct a valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to delve into the financial intricacies of Generac Holdings.

Company Overview

Generac Holdings Inc, primarily known for designing and manufacturing power generation equipment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Most of its sales are generated in the United States. The company's current stock price is $95.58, with a market cap of $5.90 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $332.27, indicating that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a proprietary method. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair value. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Generac Holdings (GNRC, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. The stock's fair value is estimated considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $95.58 per share, Generac Holdings (GNRC) has a market cap of $5.90 billion and appears to be significantly undervalued.

Because Generac Holdings is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Generac Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, which is worse than 91.71% of 2858 companies in the Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Generac Holdings at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Generac Holdings has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.41. Its operating margin of 8.11% is better than 56.11% of 2903 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Generac Holdings's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Generac Holdings is 26.3%, which ranks better than 87.44% of 2739 companies in the Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.3%, which ranks better than 65.47% of 2430 companies in the Industrial Products industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Generac Holdings's return on invested capital is 6.35, and its cost of capital is 10.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Generac Holdings (GNRC, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 65.47% of 2430 companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Generac Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

