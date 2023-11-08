Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -5.87%, with a 3-month loss of -49.82%. Despite this, the company reported a healthy Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.97. This raises a pertinent question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? To answer this, a comprehensive valuation analysis is essential. Let's delve into the financials of Enphase Energy (ENPH) to uncover its true market value.

Company Introduction

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology firm, specializes in delivering smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on a single platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. A majority of its revenue is generated from the United States. With the current stock price standing at $74.91, a comparison with the GF Value, an estimate of fair value, is warranted to assess the stock's intrinsic value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. With its current price of $74.91 per share and a market cap of $10.20 billion, Enphase Energy stock seems to be significantly undervalued. As Enphase Energy is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, a careful review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. Enphase Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.38, which ranks worse than 56.97% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Enphase Energy's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Enphase Energy has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.97. Its operating margin is 22.69%, which ranks better than 85.74% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Enphase Energy is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Enphase Energy is 50.4%, which ranks better than 94.28% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 60.9%, which ranks better than 86.05% of 774 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Enphase Energy's return on invested capital is 47.7, and its cost of capital is 12.49.

Conclusion

Overall, Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 86.05% of 774 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Enphase Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.