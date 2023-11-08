Perion Network Ltd (PERI, Financial) saw an impressive daily gain of 8.41%, despite a 3-month loss of 22.83%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.23, the question arises: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Perion Network, encouraging readers to delve into the details that follow.

Company Overview

Perion Network Ltd is a technology company offering online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. Its solutions span across desktop, mobile, and social channels, with products and services like Undertone, Codefuel, Make me reach, and Smilebox. The company primarily generates revenue from search fees and online advertising services, with a significant presence in North America, Europe, and other countries. However, most of its revenue is derived from North America.

Perion Network's stock price currently stands at $27.54, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $20.8. This discrepancy paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, impacting future returns.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Perion Network (PERI, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. The current price of $27.54 per share gives it a market cap of $1.30 billion. Given its significant overvaluation, the long-term return of Perion Network's stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Perion Network's cash-to-debt ratio of 51.42 is better than 69.72% of 568 companies in the Interactive Media industry, indicating strong financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. Perion Network has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years, with a revenue of $691.90 million and an EPS of $2.23 in the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 18.76% ranks better than 77.7% of 583 companies in the Interactive Media industry, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Perion Network's average annual revenue growth is 10.3%, which ranks better than 54.25% of 518 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 38%, ranking better than 79.9% of 388 companies in the Interactive Media industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability can also be done by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Perion Network's ROIC is 35.11 while its WACC came in at 9.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Perion Network appears to be significantly overvalued. Despite its strong financial condition and fair profitability, its growth ranks better than 79.9% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Perion Network stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

