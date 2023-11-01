Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Reports 3% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Despite a 14% downturn in the residential real estate industry, Zillow Group Inc (ZG) records growth in total revenue and rentals revenue

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Zillow Group Inc (ZG) reported a 3% increase in total revenue, reaching $496 million in Q3 2023.
  • Rentals revenue saw a significant 34% growth year over year, driven primarily by the company's multifamily revenue.
  • Despite the overall industry downturn, Zillow's residential revenue outperformed expectations, decreasing only 3% year over year.
  • The company's net loss was $28 million on a GAAP basis in Q3.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Zillow Group Inc (ZG, Financial) released its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a 14% downturn in the residential real estate industry, Zillow reported a 3% growth in total revenue, a 34% increase in rentals revenue, and an 88% increase in its purchase mortgage origination business.

Financial Performance

Zillow Group Inc (ZG, Financial)'s Q3 revenue was $496 million, up 3% year over year and above the midpoint of the company’s outlook range by $24 million. The residential revenue of $362 million outperformed both the industry total transaction dollar decline of 14% and the high end of the company’s expectations, decreasing only 3% year over year. The outperformance was primarily driven by connections growth to Premier Agent partners, which grew faster than the overall industry.

Rentals revenue of $99 million increased 34% year over year, driven primarily by the company’s multifamily revenue, which grew 42% year over year in Q3 2023. Mortgages revenue of $24 million decreased 8% year over year, due primarily to higher interest rates that impacted demand for Zillow's mortgage marketplace. Q3 purchase loan origination volume grew 88% year over year from Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights

On a GAAP basis, Zillow's net loss was $28 million in Q3. Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was $107 million, $30 million above the midpoint of the company’s outlook range, driven primarily by strong Rentals revenue, higher-than-expected Residential revenue, and lower-than-expected operating expenses.

Cash and investments of $3.3 billion at the end of Q3 were flat compared to the end of Q2, after $100 million in share repurchases in Q3. The company's available repurchase authorization was $914 million at the end of Q3.

Future Outlook

Zillow Group Inc (ZG, Financial) continues to focus on building a better, more integrated real estate transaction experience for both movers and partners. The company's recent agreement to acquire Follow Up Boss for $400 million in cash upon closing and up to $100 million in cash earnouts over a three-year period is a testament to this commitment.

Despite the challenges in the residential real estate industry, Zillow Group Inc (ZG, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, leveraging its diverse revenue streams to maintain positive growth. The company's performance in Q3 2023 underscores its strategic focus and operational efficiency.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zillow Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.