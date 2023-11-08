Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Reports 10% Increase in Q3 Net Income

Strong performance in base business delivers solid financial results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • GAAP net income of $654 million, up 10% from Q3 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.652 billion, a $15 million increase from Q3 2022
  • Dividend coverage ratio of 2.26x on an AFFO basis
  • Full-year 2023 guidance midpoint increased to $6.7 billion Adjusted EBITDA
Article's Main Image

Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on November 1, 2023. The company reported a 10% increase in GAAP net income, reaching $654 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. The adjusted net income was $547 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. The company's adjusted EBITDA rose by $15 million from Q3 2022, reaching $1.652 billion.

Financial Highlights

Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) reported a cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $1.234 billion and available funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.230 billion. The company's dividend coverage ratio stood at 2.26x on an AFFO basis. The company also improved its balance sheet with a leverage ratio of 3.45x.

Company Performance and Future Prospects

Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) has shown a strong performance in its base business, leading to solid financial results. The company's CEO, Alan Armstrong, commented on the results, stating,

Williams delivered another quarter of impressive accomplishments with Adjusted EBITDA up 9 percent year-to-date 2023, despite dramatically lower natural gas prices. We expect the strong performance to continue, providing confidence to raise our guidance midpoint by $100 million to $6.7 billion Adjusted EBITDA for 2023."

Key Financial Tables

Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) reported GAAP net income of $654 million for Q3 2023, up from $599 million in Q3 2022. The net income per share increased from $0.49 in Q3 2022 to $0.54 in Q3 2023. The company's cash flow from operations decreased from $1.490 billion in Q3 2022 to $1.234 billion in Q3 2023. The adjusted EBITDA increased from $1.637 billion in Q3 2022 to $1.652 billion in Q3 2023.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) has shown a strong performance in Q3 2023, with a 10% increase in GAAP net income and a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA. The company's strong performance is attributed to the continued strength in its base business. The company also expects this strong performance to continue, leading to an increase in its full-year 2023 guidance midpoint to $6.7 billion Adjusted EBITDA.

Other Pertinent Details

Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) has also made strategic acquisitions and sold non-core assets to fine-tune its portfolio. The company completed the NorTex Wolf Hollow, South Mansfield, and phase one of Northeast Cardinal Utica expansions. It also sold the non-core Bayou Ethane system for an attractive multiple greater than 14x.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Williams Companies Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.