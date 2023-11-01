Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops by 59%

Despite the decrease in net income, the company sees a 1% increase in average daily production and a 9% decrease in capital expenditures

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $117.5 million, a decrease of 59% from Q3 2022
  • Earnings per share diluted was $0.54, a decrease of 58% from Q3 2022
  • Average daily production increased by 1% to 82.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
  • Capital expenditures decreased by 9% to $104.3 million
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY, Financial) announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a decrease in net income and earnings per share, the company saw an increase in average daily production and a decrease in capital expenditures.

Financial Highlights

The company reported a net income of $117.5 million for Q3 2023, a significant decrease of 59% from the same period in 2022. Earnings per share diluted also decreased by 58% to $0.54. Despite these decreases, the company's average daily production increased by 1% to 82.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Furthermore, capital expenditures decreased by 9% to $104.3 million.

Operational Highlights

Magnolia's operating income as a percentage of revenue improved to 47% during the third quarter of 2023, up from 43% in the second quarter. This improvement was attributed to higher product price realizations and lower field operating costs. The company also reported that total production in the third quarter of 2023 grew 1% sequentially to 82.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Future Outlook

Magnolia is increasing its full-year 2023 organic production growth to 8%, which is the high-end of its previous guidance range. Including production for the recently announced bolt-on acquisition in Giddings, total 2023 production is expected to grow 9% compared to last year.

Commentary

President and CEO Chris Stavros commented on the results, stating,

Magnolia continues to execute on its business model as evidenced by our third quarter financial and operating results. Production trended above our expectations due to strong well performance in Giddings. Our operating results are further supported by realizing ongoing efficiencies in the field."

Summary

Despite the decrease in net income and earnings per share, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY, Financial) has shown resilience with an increase in average daily production and a decrease in capital expenditures. The company's strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies have positioned it for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.