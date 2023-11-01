Energy Transfer LP (ET) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $584 Million

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow Show Significant Increase

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) reported net income of $584 million for Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $3.54 billion, up from $3.09 billion in Q3 2022.
  • Distributable Cash Flow for Q3 2023 was $1.99 billion, compared to $1.58 billion in Q3 2022.
  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3125 per common unit.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial) released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income attributable to partners of $584 million for the third quarter of 2023. The net income per common unit (basic) was $0.15 per unit.

Financial Performance

The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.54 billion, showing a significant increase from $3.09 billion for the same period in 2022. The Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.99 billion, compared to $1.58 billion for the same period in 2022.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Energy Transfer's assets continued to reach new milestones during the third quarter of 2023, with volumes increasing across most segments compared to the same period last year. The company also announced its entry into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The transaction is expected to close on November 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Financial Highlights

Energy Transfer now expects its full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $13.5 billion and $13.6 billion. The company's senior unsecured debt rating was upgraded by Standard and Poor’s to BBB with a Stable outlook. In October 2023, Energy Transfer announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3125 per common unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Summary

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total assets were $107.57 billion, compared to $105.64 billion as of December 31, 2022. The total equity was $40.56 billion, compared to $40.66 billion as of December 31, 2022. The company's revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $20.74 billion, while the net income was $1.05 billion.

Outlook

Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial) continues to benefit from a portfolio of assets with exceptional product and geographic diversity. The company's multiple segments generate high-quality, balanced earnings with no single segment contributing more than one-third of the Partnership’s consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Energy Transfer LP for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.