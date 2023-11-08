DXC Technology Co (DXC) Reports Q2 FY24 Earnings: Revenue Down 3.6%, Diluted EPS Up to $0.49

Company's operating cash flow stands at $248 million, with $91 million of free cash flow

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • DXC Technology Co (DXC) reported Q2 FY24 revenues of $3.44 billion, a decrease of 3.6% compared to the prior year period.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $0.49, a significant increase from $0.12 in the prior year quarter.
  • Operating cash flow for Q2 FY24 was $248 million, resulting in $91 million of free cash flow after capital expenditures of $157 million.
  • The company returned $214 million to shareholders through share buyback in Q2 FY24, reducing DXC shares outstanding by 4.9%.
Article's Main Image

DXC Technology Co (DXC, Financial) released its earnings for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on November 1, 2023. The company reported revenues of $3.44 billion, down 3.6% compared to the same period last year. The diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.49, a significant increase from $0.12 in the prior year quarter. The company's operating cash flow for the quarter was $248 million, and after accounting for capital expenditures of $157 million, the free cash flow stood at $91 million.

Financial Performance

Net income for the quarter was $99 million, or 2.9% of sales, compared to $28 million, or 0.8% of sales, in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was attributed to lower depreciation and amortization and lower restructuring costs. The company's EBIT was $153 million or 4.5% of sales. The adjusted EBIT margin was 7.3% in the second quarter, a reduction of 20 bps compared to the prior year, mainly due to a lower level of pension income, which declined $22 million year over year.

Segment Performance

The Global Business Services (GBS) segment reported revenue of $1,709 million, down 0.2% compared to the prior year period but up 2.4% on an organic basis. The Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) segment reported revenue of $1,727 million, down 6.8% compared to the prior year period, and down 9.1% on an organic basis.

Cash Flow and Share Buyback

Cash flow from operations was $248 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $212 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $157 million, compared to $195 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $91 million, compared to $17 million in the prior year period. During the quarter, the company repurchased 10 million shares of common stock for a total of $214 million.

Looking Forward

DXC Technology Co (DXC, Financial) did not provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures that it discusses as part of its guidance because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all, including, most notably, the impact of significant non-recurring items.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DXC Technology Co for further details.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.