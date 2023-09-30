Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $105.6 Million

Revenues of $158.0 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $141.0 Million, and Free Cash Flow of $106.1 Million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $105.6 million, a decrease from Q3 2022's $129.8 million.
  • Revenues for the quarter were $158.0 million, compared to $191.1 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $141.0 million.
  • Free cash flow for the quarter was $106.1 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL, Financial) released its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $105.6 million, or $13.74 per share (diluted), a decrease from the $129.8 million net income reported in the third quarter of 2022. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $158.0 million, compared to $191.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

Oil and gas royalty revenue decreased by $43.2 million due to lower average commodity prices and lower production volumes in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. The average realized price was $45.41 per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) in the third quarter of 2023 versus $63.42 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in oil and gas royalty revenue was partially offset by an increase of $4.1 million in easements and other surface-related income and a combined increase of $3.7 million in water sales and produced water royalties.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Highlights

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported a net income of $292.5 million, a decrease of 15.6% compared to net income of $346.6 million for the same period in 2022. Total revenues decreased by $49.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Dividends and Stock Repurchases

The company also reported $5.9 million of common stock repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $3.25 per share paid on September 15, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, TPL reported $32.2 million of common stock repurchases and $75.0 million of total cash dividends paid.

CEO Commentary

“With improving oil and gas prices and continued performance across our surface and water assets, third quarter 2023 represents another period of strong free cash flow generation,” said Tyler Glover, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Although recent oil and gas production volumes may have been impacted by reports of infrastructure challenges over the summer and turned-to-sales timing from greater co-completion developments, our outlook remains robust for Permian development. For this most recent quarter, new permit and new spud activity increased materially from the prior sequential quarter. With a strong well inventory backlog, over 50 rigs operating on TPL royalty acreage, and a supportive commodity price backdrop in the current environment, we continue to believe that underlying fundamentals reinforce a very positive trajectory for TPL’s business.”

Outlook

Despite the challenges faced in the third quarter, TPL remains optimistic about its future performance. The company's royalty acreage had an estimated 6.7 net well permits, 7.9 net drilled but uncompleted wells, 5.2 net completed wells, and 62.8 net producing wells as of September 30, 2023. This, coupled with improving oil and gas prices, positions TPL for potential growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Texas Pacific Land Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.