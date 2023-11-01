Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenues Rise to $830.2 Million

Net income reaches $17.9 million, marking a significant improvement from the previous year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) reports Q3 2023 revenues of $830.2 million, up from $784.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $17.9 million, a stark contrast to the net loss of $2.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Comparable restaurant sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased by 2.4% year-over-year.
  • The company opened two new Cheesecake Factory restaurants during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on October 3, 2023. The company reported total revenues of $830.2 million, a significant increase from $784.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income and diluted net income per share were $17.9 million and $0.37, respectively.

Financial Performance

The company recorded a pre-tax net expense of $1.5 million primarily related to Fox Restaurant Concepts (“FRC”) acquisition-related expenses. Excluding the after-tax impact of this item, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $19.0 million and $0.39, respectively.

Comparable restaurant sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 2.4% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and increased 12.6% relative to the third quarter of fiscal 2019, on an operating week basis.

Company Commentary

“Our third quarter results reflect positive sales trends, as we continued to outperform the broader casual dining industry led by solid comparable sales growth at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants,” said David Overton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance amidst the softening sales environment is a testament to the resilient consumer demand for the distinct, high-quality dining experiences we provide our guests. Our tenured operators continued to do an excellent job effectively managing their restaurants and consistently delivering exceptional food quality, service and hospitality to drive sales.”

Development and Expansion

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company opened two Cheesecake Factory restaurants, one in Birkdale, NC and the other in Estero, FL. Despite experiencing substantial permitting delays, the company is strategically shifting some restaurant openings into the first quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result, the company now expects to open as many as 16 new restaurants in fiscal 2023 and as many as four to six new restaurants in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of October 3, 2023, the company had total available liquidity of $300.5 million, including a cash balance of $64.0 million and availability on its revolving credit facility of $236.5 million. Total principal amount of debt outstanding was $475 million.

The company repurchased approximately 453,400 shares of its stock at a cost of $14.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. In addition, the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share to be paid on November 28, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cheesecake Factory Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.