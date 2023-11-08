Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Reports 16.3% Increase in Q3 2023 Net Revenues

Strong performance across all regions contributes to robust Q3 results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net revenues for Q3 2023 increased by 16.3%.
  • Diluted EPS was $0.72, up by 84.6%.
  • Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $3.2 billion.
  • Company raised Organic Net Revenue outlook to 14% to 15%.
Article's Main Image

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report on November 1, 2023, revealing a significant increase in net revenues by 16.3%. The company's robust performance was driven by Organic Net Revenue growth of 15.7% with a strong +3.8pp Volume/Mix performance. Volume/Mix was positive across all regions.

Financial Highlights

The company's diluted EPS was $0.72, up by 84.6%. Adjusted EPS was $0.82, up by 16.7% on a constant currency basis. Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $3.2 billion, and Free Cash Flow was $2.4 billion, up by $0.5 billion compared to the prior year. The company returned $2.2 billion in capital to shareholders in the first nine months of the year.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ, Financial) also closed the divestiture of its developed market gum business for $1.4 billion. Following the strong performance, the company raised its Organic Net Revenue outlook to 14% to 15% and Adjusted EPS growth outlook to approximately 16%.

Performance Across Regions

All regions delivered strong revenue growth with double-digit profitability growth. The Latin America region reported a 42.9% increase in net revenues, Asia, Middle East & Africa region reported a 5.1% increase, Europe reported a 16.5% increase, and North America reported a 14.0% increase.

Company's Commentary

“We delivered strong third quarter results that reinforce the durability of our categories, strength of our brands and geographies, and consistency of our execution. All regions delivered strong revenue growth with double-digit profitability growth, underpinned by strong volume/mix performance,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the best remains ahead as we strengthen and reshape our portfolio, substantially reinvest in our iconic brands, and continue developing best-in-class capabilities in key enablers such as digital and revenue growth management to further drive high-quality, sustainable growth for years to come. Our strong year-to-date performance and category attractiveness provide confidence to again raise both our net revenue and earnings outlook for the year.”

Outlook for 2023

For 2023, the company is updating its fiscal outlook and now expects 14 to 15 percent Organic Net Revenue growth versus the prior outlook of 12+ percent. The company's expectation for Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis is now approximately 16 percent versus the prior outlook of 12+ percent. The company's Free Cash Flow outlook remains at $3.3+ billion.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mondelez International Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.