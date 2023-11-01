Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) Reports Record Q3 2023 Earnings, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Strong performance driven by Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX) and robust financial position

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported Q3 2023 revenues of $1,739 million, up 15% year over year.
  • Net income attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. was $208 million, with earnings of $0.51 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $462 million, up 23%, with a margin of 26.5%, up 170 basis points year over year.
  • Company raises full-year 2023 total revenue growth guidance to a range of 14% to 16% and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1,730 to $1,770 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR, Financial) released its third-quarter 2023 earnings, reporting record revenues and strong performance driven by its competitive differentiator - Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX).

Financial Highlights

The company reported third-quarter revenues of $1,739 million, up 15%, or up 6% organically. Net income attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. was $208 million, or earnings of $0.51 per share. Adjusted net income from continuing operations, net of tax, was $316 million, or $0.77 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $462 million, up 23%, with a margin of 26.5%, up 170 basis points year over year.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations was $397 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $369 million, up 46%. The company reported liquidity of $3.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, including $1.2 billion of cash on hand and undrawn capacity of $2.0 billion under available credit facilities.

Segment Review

The Industrial Technologies and Services Segment (IT&S) reported revenues of $1,428 million, up 19%, or 10% organically, and Adjusted EBITDA of $411 million, up 31%. The Precision and Science Technologies Segment (P&ST) reported revenues of $311 million, down 2%, or 5% organically, and Adjusted EBITDA of $94 million, up 2%.

Raising 2023 Guidance

Ingersoll Rand is raising its guidance for full-year 2023 total revenue growth to a range of 14% to 16% and organic revenue growth range expectation by 100 bps to 9% to 11%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised to a range of $1,730 to $1,770 million, up 21% to 23% over the prior year. Full-year 2023 Adjusted EPS guidance is raised to a range of $2.81 to $2.89, up 19% to 22% over the prior year.

Company's Outlook

"We remain committed to delivering differentiated, profitable growth and are again raising our full year guidance on total revenue growth, organic revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer. “In addition, we continue to stay nimble and pivot towards high-growth, sustainable end markets. Our inorganic growth strategy continues to deliver value-enhancing acquisitions, and we believe that our IRX model enables us to better capitalize on those efforts and strengthen our core capabilities to unlock further growth.”

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ingersoll Rand Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.