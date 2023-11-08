Franklin Covey Co (FC) Reports 7% Increase in Consolidated Sales for Fiscal 2023

Education Division Revenues Grow by 13% Compared with Fiscal 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Franklin Covey Co (FC) reported a 7% increase in consolidated sales for the fiscal year 2023, reaching a record $280.5 million compared to $262.8 million in fiscal 2022.
  • The company's Education Division revenues grew by 13% compared with fiscal 2022.
  • Pre-tax income for fiscal 2023 increased by 17% to $25.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% to $48.1 million compared with $42.2 million in fiscal 2022.
  • The company purchased 885,500 shares of its common stock for $35.6 million during fiscal 2023.
Article's Main Image

Franklin Covey Co (FC, Financial) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2023 year on November 1, 2023. The company reported a 7% increase in consolidated sales for the fiscal year, reaching a record $280.5 million compared to $262.8 million in fiscal 2022. The Education Division revenues grew by 13% compared with fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Performance Highlights

Franklin Covey Co (FC, Financial) reported a strong financial performance for fiscal 2023. The company's consolidated sales for the fiscal year increased by 7% to a record $280.5 million, compared with $262.8 million in fiscal 2022. This growth was on top of the strong 17% growth achieved in fiscal 2022, a fiscal year which benefited from very strong sales performance and a comparison with a pandemic-impacted fiscal 2021.

Paul Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year demonstrate the strength and durability of our subscription business model, which continued its growth trajectory during the year and was evident by the strong growth in both our Enterprise and Education Divisions."

Financial Overview

The company's gross margin remained strong at 76.1%, pre-tax income increased 17% to $25.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $48.1 million. Even after purchasing $35.6 million of its common stock during fiscal 2023, the company's liquidity remained very strong with over $100 million available from existing cash and its undrawn revolving credit facility.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Driven by the continued strength and strategic durability of its All Access Pass and Leader in Me membership subscriptions, and its strong fiscal 2023 financial performance, the company's guidance for fiscal 2024 is that Adjusted EBITDA will increase to between $54.5 million and $58.0 million in constant currency, compared with the $48.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA achieved in fiscal 2023.

Key Financial Tables

The company's net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $77,955, compared to $78,806 for the same period in fiscal 2022. For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, net sales were $280,521, compared to $262,841 for the same period in fiscal 2022. The company's net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6,812, compared to $5,578 for the same period in fiscal 2022. For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, net income was $17,781, compared to $18,430 for the same period in fiscal 2022.

About Franklin Covey Co (FC, Financial)

Franklin Covey Co (FC) is a global leadership company with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The company transforms organizations by partnering with its clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that achieve breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Franklin Covey Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.