American Well Corp (AMWL) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Loss Widens, Revenue at $61.9 Million

Company's net loss reflects non-cash goodwill impairment charges, while subscription revenue and AMG visit revenue show positive performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • American Well Corp (AMWL) reported a net loss of $137.1 million for Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $93.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • The company recorded total revenue of $61.9 million, with subscription revenue of $28.4 million and AMG visit revenue of $26.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to ($38.5) million compared to ($45.3) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and short-term securities as of quarter-end were approximately $418.1 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, American Well Corp (AMWL, Financial), a leader in hybrid care enablement, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $137.1 million, reflecting non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $78.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023 and $27.3 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Performance

The company recorded total revenue of $61.9 million, with subscription revenue of $28.4 million and Amwell Medical Group (“AMG”) visit revenue of $26.7 million. The gross margin stood at 35%. The adjusted EBITDA improved to ($38.5) million compared to ($45.3) million in the second quarter of 2023. Total active providers were 104,000, and total visits were 1.4 million, with visits on Converge growing to 50% of total visits, from 43% in the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of the end of the quarter, the company had cash and short-term securities of approximately $418.1 million. The net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $106.7 million. The company's total assets stood at $635 million, while total liabilities were $115.3 million.

Company's Outlook

For 2023, the company's guidance calls for revenue in line with the prior guidance range of $257 to $263 million, AMG visits between 1.525 and 1.575 million, and a new Adjusted EBITDA range of between ($162) million to ($167) million, compared to previous guidance of ($160) million to ($165) million. This reflects incremental Research and Development investment in Q4 associated with the deployment of the previously announced Defense Health Agency “Digital First” win.

CEO's Commentary

“In Q3, our business moved forward in three important ways. We won a major new opportunity supporting the United States Defense Health Agency’s Digital First initiatives across the Military Health System. We are inspired by this important validation of our Converge™ platform, and the expanded opportunity it affords us,” said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., chairman and CEO of Amwell. “We also accomplished our goal for client migrations and reached our metric of 50% of visits on Converge one quarter ahead of schedule. And we made significant progress in transforming our growth organization to maximize the impact of our new platform.”

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Well Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.