Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) Reports 27% Increase in Q3 Revenue

Improved Gross Margin and Decreased Net Loss Highlighted in the Q3 Earnings Report

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) reported a 27% increase in GAAP total revenue, reaching $67.7 million in Q3 2023.
  • GAAP gross margin improved to 54.0% from 51.6% in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP net loss decreased to $15.4 million from $20.0 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA turned positive, reaching $0.8 million compared to a loss of $4.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Article's Main Image

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider, announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, on November 1, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and improved gross margin, along with a decrease in net loss.

Financial Highlights

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial) reported GAAP total revenue of $67.7 million for Q3 2023, marking a 27% increase compared to the year-ago quarter. The GAAP gross margin improved to 54.0% from 51.6% in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $15.4 million, a significant decrease from the $20.0 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, the company's Adjusted EBITDA turned positive, reaching $0.8 million compared to a loss of $4.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Shootman, commented, “In the third quarter, we delivered another quarter of strong performance. Year to date, we added 23 new digital banking platform clients, including 7 in the third quarter. We have good visibility into Q4 digital banking platform decisions and anticipate robust new client wins as we close out the year.”

Client Growth and Market Strength

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial) reported robust client growth, adding 23 new digital banking platform clients year to date, including 7 in the third quarter. The company exited the quarter with 16.9 million digital banking users on the Alkami platform, up 23% from the year-ago quarter. The company now has 35 new clients and significant add-on sales orders in implementation, representing a total of $42 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). The company's ARR reached $275 million, up 29% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2023, Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial) expects GAAP total revenue in the range of $70.5 million to $71.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million. The company also updated its guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, expecting GAAP total revenue in the range of $264 million to $265 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of ($2.1) million to ($1.6) million.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial) reported total assets of $482.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $76.4 million and marketable securities of $101.9 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $160.5 million, and total stockholders' equity was $321.7 million.

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong performance, with significant revenue growth, improved gross margin, and a decrease in net loss. The company's robust client growth and strong market position further underscore its potential for continued success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alkami Technology Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.