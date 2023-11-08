Informatica Inc (INFA) Q3 2023 Earnings: Subscription ARR Grows 15% to $1.08 Billion

Company Announces Restructuring Plan to Streamline Cost Structure

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Informatica Inc (INFA) reports a 15% YoY increase in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $1.08 billion in Q3 2023.
  • Cloud Subscription ARR rose 37% YoY to $550 million.
  • GAAP Total Revenues increased 10% YoY to $408.6 million.
  • Company announces a restructuring plan to reduce global workforce by 10%.
Article's Main Image

Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial), a leader in enterprise cloud data management, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 1, 2023. The company reported a 15% YoY increase in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $1.08 billion, and a 37% YoY increase in Cloud Subscription ARR to $550 million. The company also exceeded the high end of guidance across all Q3 2023 metrics and raised its full-year 2023 Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) guidance.

Financial Highlights

Informatica's GAAP Total Revenues increased 10% YoY to $408.6 million, including a positive impact of approximately $5.0 million from foreign currency exchange rates (FX) YoY. GAAP Subscription Revenues increased 22% YoY to $261.8 million. Total ARR increased 7% YoY to $1.58 billion, including a negative impact of approximately $1.4 million from FX YoY. The company reported a GAAP Operating Income of $32.1 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $128.1 million. GAAP Operating Cash Flow was $58.7 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) was $96.1 million.

Business Highlights

Informatica processed 71.3 trillion cloud transactions per month for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a 60% YoY increase. The company reported 224 customers that spend more than $1 million in subscription ARR at the end of September 30, 2023, a 17% YoY increase. It also reported 1,978 customers that spend more than $100,000 in subscription ARR at the end of September 30, 2023, a 7% YoY increase.

Restructuring Plan

Informatica announced a plan to reduce its workforce by approximately 545 employees, representing 10% of the company's current global workforce, and to reduce its global real estate footprint. The plan is intended to streamline the company's cost structure as a direct result of its cloud-only, consumption-driven strategy announced in January 2023. The company expects no impact to full-year 2023 guidance due to this restructuring.

Financial Outlook

For the full-year 2023, Informatica expects GAAP Total Revenues to be in the range of $1,570 million to $1,590 million, representing approximately 5% YoY growth at the midpoint of the range. Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $1,585 million to $1,615 million, representing approximately 5% YoY growth at the midpoint of the range. Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $1,098 million to $1,118 million, representing approximately 11% YoY growth at the midpoint of the range. Cloud Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $604 million to $614 million, representing approximately 35% YoY growth at the midpoint of the range.

For the fourth quarter 2023, GAAP Total Revenues are expected to be in the range of $420 million to $440 million, representing approximately 8% YoY growth at the midpoint of the range. Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $1,098 million to $1,118 million, representing approximately 11% YoY growth at the midpoint of the range. Cloud Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $604 million to $614 million, representing approximately 35% YoY growth at the midpoint of the range.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Informatica Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.