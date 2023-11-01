INmune Bio Inc (INMB) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company's Cash and Cash Equivalents Decrease by 19.8% from the Previous Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • INmune Bio Inc (INMB) announced its Q3 2023 financial results on November 1, 2023.
  • The company reported a net loss of $8.56 million for the quarter.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 19.8% to $41.81 million compared to $52.15 million in December 2022.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $5.98 million from $5.16 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, INmune Bio Inc (INMB, Financial), a clinical-stage immunology company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $7.73 million in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

According to the company's condensed consolidated balance sheets, INMB's cash and cash equivalents decreased by 19.8% to $41.81 million from $52.15 million at the end of December 2022. The company's total assets also decreased to $62.70 million from $81.80 million in the same period.

On the liabilities side, INMB's total current liabilities increased to $14.36 million from $10.92 million at the end of December 2022. The company's long-term debt also decreased to $2.38 million from $9.70 million in the same period.

Operating Expenses

INMB's total operating expenses for the quarter were $8.57 million, an increase from $7.54 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to a rise in research and development expenses, which increased to $5.98 million from $5.16 million in Q3 2022.

Revenue and Comprehensive Loss

The company reported revenue of $43,000 for the quarter. The total comprehensive loss for the quarter was $8.59 million, compared to a loss of $8.17 million in the same period last year.

Cash Flow

INMB's net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $8.58 million, compared to $16.99 million in the same period last year. The company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period were $41.81 million, a decrease from $57.41 million at the end of September 2022.

Overall, INmune Bio Inc (INMB, Financial) experienced a challenging third quarter in 2023, with an increase in net loss and operating expenses, and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. However, the company continues to invest in research and development, indicating its commitment to advancing its clinical-stage immunology treatments.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from INmune Bio Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.