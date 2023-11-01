Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) Reports Q2 2023 Earnings

On November 1, 2023, Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN, Financial) announced its earnings for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net investment loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.05) per weighted-average common share, compared to net investment income of $8.4 million, or $0.25 per weighted-average common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to increased accruals for capital gains-based incentive fees and interest expense.

Financial Highlights

The company's total investment income remained steady at $20.3 million for both the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023. The slight decrease quarter over quarter was due to a $1.9 million decrease in dividend and success fee income related to fees that did not reoccur in the current quarter, partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in interest income.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations rose by 439.0% to $47.4 million in Q2 2023 from $8.8 million in Q1 2023. This was primarily due to $48.7 million, or $1.44 per common share, of net unrealized appreciation on investments and $0.3 million, or $0.01 per common share, of realized gains on investments.

Portfolio and Dividend Activities

During the quarter, Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN, Financial) invested an additional $18.7 million in Nocturne Villa Rentals, Inc. and $46.0 million in a new portfolio company, The E3 Company, LLC. The company also paid a $0.08 per common share distribution to common stockholders in each of July, August, and September 2023, and a $0.12 per common share supplemental distribution to common stockholders in September 2023.

Subsequent Events

After September 30, 2023, the company invested an additional $64.7 million in SFEG Holdings, Inc. and exited its investment in Counsel Press, Inc., which resulted in success fee income of $1.4 million, a realized gain of $43.5 million, and the repayment of its debt investment of $27.5 million at par.

The company's Board of Directors declared monthly and supplemental distributions to common stockholders for October, November, and December 2023, totaling $1.24 per common share for the quarter.

Adjusted Net Investment Income

On a supplemental basis, the company disclosed Adjusted net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income for Q2 2023 was $8.1 million, or $0.24 per weighted-average common share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.25 per weighted-average common share, for Q1 2023.

Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN, Financial) will hold its earnings release conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gladstone Investment Corp for further details.