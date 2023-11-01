Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) Reports Q3 Earnings of 42¢ Per Share, Declares 17¢ Dividend

Net sales for Q3 2023 stand at $120.9 million, down from $139.4 million in the same period last year

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) reports Q3 2023 diluted earnings of 42¢ per share, down from $1.03 per share in Q3 2022.
  • Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $120.9 million, a decrease from $139.4 million in the same period last year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share, approximately 40% of net income.
  • CEO Christopher J. Killoy notes a decrease in sales and profitability due to declining firearms demand.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR, Financial) announced its third-quarter earnings for 2023. The company reported net sales of $120.9 million and diluted earnings of 42¢ per share. This represents a decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, where net sales were $139.4 million and diluted earnings were $1.03 per share.

Financial Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net sales were $413.2 million and diluted earnings were $2.13 per share. This is a decrease from the same period in 2022, where net sales were $446.6 million and diluted earnings were $3.90 per share.

The company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of 17¢ per share for the third quarter for stockholders of record as of November 15, 2023, payable on November 29, 2023. This dividend is approximately 40% of net income.

CEO Commentary

“Our third quarter sales and profitability decreased from last year, as overall firearms demand declined, creating a challenging, promotion-rich marketplace. We remained focused on the long-term, offering only modest promotions and adjusting the production rates on various product lines to better match demand, which reduced our overall production. While our decreased production hindered current period profitability, it resulted in only a nominal increase in our inventories and essentially flat distributor inventories during this seasonally slow quarter. Our debt-free balance sheet and diverse product offerings have us well positioned to capitalize when the firearms market rebounds.” - CEO Christopher J. Killoy

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, the company reported total assets of $400.35 million, down from $484.76 million as of December 31, 2022. Current assets stood at $273.96 million, with cash and short-term investments making up a significant portion. The company remains debt-free, with total stockholders' equity amounting to $335.3 million.

Future Outlook

Despite the challenging market conditions, Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR, Financial) remains focused on long-term shareholder value. The company continues to prioritize new product development and is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities when the firearms market rebounds.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.