Compx International Inc (CIX) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Sales Down, Net Income Up

A detailed look at Compx International Inc's third quarter 2023 earnings

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Compx International Inc (CIX) reports Q3 2023 sales of $40.3 million, down from $42.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Operating income for Q3 2023 was $6.6 million, up from $6.0 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $5.8 million, up from $4.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • For the first nine months of 2023, sales were $118.1 million, down from $126.6 million in the same period of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Compx International Inc (CIX, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report. The company reported a decrease in sales but an increase in operating and net income compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

Compx International Inc (CIX, Financial) reported sales of $40.3 million for Q3 2023, a decrease from $42.9 million in Q3 2022. Despite the decrease in sales, the company's operating income rose to $6.6 million in Q3 2023, up from $6.0 million in the same period of 2022. Furthermore, net income also increased to $5.8 million, or $.47 per basic and diluted common share, in Q3 2023, up from $4.9 million, or $.40 per basic and diluted common share, in Q3 2022.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the first nine months of 2023, Compx International Inc (CIX, Financial) reported sales of $118.1 million, a decrease from $126.6 million in the same period of 2022. Operating income for the first nine months of 2023 was $18.0 million, down from $20.0 million in the same period of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $15.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share, slightly down from $16.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Factors Influencing Performance

The decrease in net sales for both the third quarter and year-to-date 2023 was primarily due to lower Marine Components sales, particularly to the towboat market. This was partially offset by higher Security Products sales in Q3 2023. The increase in operating income in Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was due to higher Security Products sales and improved gross margin percentages at both segments, partially offset by lower Marine Components sales. The decrease in operating income for the first nine months of 2023 was primarily due to lower Marine Components sales and, to a lesser extent, lower Security Products sales, somewhat offset by an improvement in the Marine Components gross margin percentage.

About Compx International Inc (CIX, Financial)

Compx International Inc (CIX) is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components. The company operates from three locations in the U.S. and employs approximately 560 people.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Compx International Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.